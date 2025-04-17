Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (GZPZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCPK:GZPZF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Philippe Berterottiere - Chairman and CEO

Thierry Hochoa - Group CFO

Jean-Baptiste Garnier - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jean-Francois Granjon - ODDO BHS

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Richard Dawson - Berenberg

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions

Operator

Good afternoon, this is the conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the GTT, First Quarter 2025 Activity Update Conference Call. I'd like to remind that all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philippe Berterottiere, Chairman and CEO of GTT. Please, go ahead, sir.

Philippe Berterottiere

Thank you very much. Good evening, everybody. I'm very pleased to be with you this evening. I'm joined this evening by Thierry Hochoa, CFO of the GTT Group, and Jean-Baptiste Garnier, Head of Investor Relations. Let's begin with a few key highlights. Q1 2025 marked a solid start to the year with a revenue of €191 million, up 32% compared to Q1 2024.

In the first three months, we received 16 new orders for our core business and 12 new orders for LNG as fuel. For the global market environment, this quarter has been sort of a mixed bag. On the one hand, there were positive regulatory developments for the industry with the end of the moratorium and the removal of the construction deadline in the U.S. On the other hand, the current tariff dispute has added complexity to the environment.

On the innovation front, we improved our position among French companies in the latest INPI ranking. In April, our Venture Capital, France, announced an investment in