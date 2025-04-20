AT&T: The Preferred Shares Offer A 50% Higher Dividend Yield

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • AT&T's preferred shares offer a secure income stream with a 6.35% yield, making them attractive for conservative investors seeking stability over capital gains.
  • The company's strong financials, with a net profit of $12.25B and minimal preferred dividend obligations, ensure robust dividend coverage.
  • Series A preferred shares, trading below $20, present a potential 25% capital gain if called, though AT&T is unlikely to rush this.
  • Preferred shares yield 50% more than common shares and may appreciate if market interest rates decline, enhancing their appeal.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
AT&T Store New York City

wdstock

Introduction

I don’t think AT&T (T) needs a lengthy introduction as the company is one of the leading telecom and broadband providers in the US. In this article, I’d like to have a look at the more senior securities issued

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.67K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
T.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News