I rate State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) a Buy, for capital appreciation-focused investors who are looking for long-term buy and hold investments. The company just declared Q1 earnings, beating the estimates, showing growth in
State Street Q1: Earnings Beat With Positive Outlook
Summary
- State Street Corporation is one of the largest asset-servicing companies in the world.
- Q1 2025 earnings showed revenue up 5%, net income up 39%, and assets under custody and management growing, indicating a successful business model.
- Despite slower growth compared to peers, STT's stable asset servicing business and international growth opportunities make it a solid long-term investment.
- Risks include government policy changes and competition, but STT's scale and client retention provide a competitive moat.
- In this article, I cover the latest State Street earnings report and identify the benefits of owning STT stock over the long term.
