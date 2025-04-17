Banner Corporation (BANR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Grescovich - President and CEO

Rich Arnold - Head of IR

Jill Rice - Chief Credit Officer

Rob Butterfield - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

David Feaster - Raymond James

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Andrew Terrell - Stephens, Inc.

Kelly Motta - KBW

Tim Coffey - Janney

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Banner Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Nadia, and I will be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand over to your host, Mark Grescovich, President and CEO of Banner Corporation to begin. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Grescovich

Thank you, Nadia, and good morning, everyone. I would also like to welcome you to the first quarter earnings call for Banner Corporation. Joining me on the call today is Rob Butterfield, Banner Corporation's Chief Financial Officer; Jill Rice, our Chief Credit Officer; and Rich Arnold, our Head of Investor Relations.

Rich, would you please read our forward-looking safe harbor statement?

Rich Arnold

Sure, Mark. Good morning. Our presentation today discusses Banner's business outlook and will include forward-looking statements. These statements include descriptions of management's plans, objectives or goals for future operations, products or services, forecast of financial or other performance measures and statements about Banner's general outlook for economic and other conditions. We also may make other forward-looking statements in the question-and-answer period following management's discussion.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ are available in the earnings press release that was released yesterday and a recently filed Form 10-K for