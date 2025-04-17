LexinFintech: Still Bullish Even With Evolving Landscape

The Software Side of Life
4.82K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • LexinFintech has seen a 30% stock pullback due to U.S.-China tensions but remains a strong long-term investment opportunity.
  • The company's focus on the underbanked and tech-savvy consumers, along with its BNPL platform, supports its growth potential.
  • Despite macroeconomic challenges, LexinFintech's improved credit quality and profitability make it an attractive buy during pullbacks.
  • Risks include geopolitical tensions, potential U.S. investment restrictions, and competition from major financial institutions and digital platforms.

BNPL Buy now pay later online shopping concept.

B4LLS

LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) has experienced an incredible stock run since late-2024. However, the evolving economic landscape, more specifically around rising tensions between the U.S. and China, has caused over 30% pullback in the stock.

In a more normalized

This article was written by

The Software Side of Life
4.82K Followers
Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News