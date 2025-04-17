L'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF) Q1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call (Transcript)

L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) Q1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call April 17, 2025 12:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Eva Quiroga - Head of IR
Nicolas Hieronimus - CEO
Christophe Babule - CFO
Laurent Schmitt - Global Head of Corporate Finance and Financial Communications
Conference Call Participants
Guillaume Delmas - UBS
Charles Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux
Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan
Jeremy Failko - HSBC
Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs
Sarah Simon - Morgan Stanley
Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank
Ashley Wallace - Bank of America
Operator
Welcome to the conference call regarding L'Oreal sales at 31st of March 2025. The conference is about to begin. I now hand over to Eva Quiroga. Ms. Quiroga, please go ahead.
Eva Quiroga
Thank you very much, Alicia, and good afternoon to all. Thank you for joining us for the presentation of our first quarter 2025 sales. I'm here with our CEO, Nicolas Hieronimus.
Nicolas Hieronimus
Good afternoon.
Eva Quiroga
Our CFO, Christophe Babule.
Christophe Babule
Hello. Good afternoon.
Eva Quiroga
And our Global Head of Corporate Finance and Financial Communications, Laurent Schmitt.
Laurent Schmitt
Hello, Good afternoon.
Eva Quiroga
We know that for many, this call is the last thing that stands between you and the long weekend. So Nicolas will make just a few brief opening remarks before we go to Q&A. And with that, over to you, Nicolas.
Nicolas Hieronimus
Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. So a few comments on this first quarter. As you know, globally, it is been a real rollercoaster of economic and geopolitical challenges with daily announcements. And in that context, I'm very pleased that we delivered organic top-line growth of plus 3.5%, in-line with our projections. Growth was boosted by EUR100 million, which is the net impact of the IT-related inventory building between '24 and '25. .
As always, there
- Read more current LRLCF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts