The emerging markets (EM) debt investable universe is large, diverse, and often misunderstood. While it offers the potential for higher returns, it also comes with higher risks. To unlock alpha opportunities, it’s important to have a full understanding of this unique asset class.
Emerging Markets Debt: 4 Questions For Investors
Summary
- The EM debt investable universe is composed of fixed-income securities issued by EM governments and companies.
- EM debt has tended to have a lower correlation to other global asset classes, which may offer investors the potential for diversification.
- In market environments with declining inflation or falling interest rates, EM debt has also performed well, as it has tended to display a higher sensitivity to rates.
