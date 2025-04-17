Emerging Markets Debt: 4 Questions For Investors

Apr. 17, 2025 3:20 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
William Blair
793 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The EM debt investable universe is composed of fixed-income securities issued by EM governments and companies.
  • EM debt has tended to have a lower correlation to other global asset classes, which may offer investors the potential for diversification.
  • In market environments with declining inflation or falling interest rates, EM debt has also performed well, as it has tended to display a higher sensitivity to rates.

emerging market

tum3123

The emerging markets (EM) debt investable universe is large, diverse, and often misunderstood. While it offers the potential for higher returns, it also comes with higher risks. To unlock alpha opportunities, it’s important to have a full understanding of this unique asset class.

This article was written by

William Blair
793 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCY--
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
EMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
EMCB--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ETF
EMHY--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
HYEM--
VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News