Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) released a challenging Q1 2025 vehicle delivery report on April 11, 2025, showing aggregate vehicle deliveries declining by -9% with a -20% decline in both North America and APAC. Despite management’s upbeat tone in their
Stellantis Faces Significant Exposure To Tariffs
Summary
- Stellantis N.V. reported a -9% decline in Q1 2025 vehicle deliveries, with significant drops in North America and APAC. Management is pushing to boost unit sales with dealership discount pricing.
- The 25% tariff on vehicles and automotive parts are carved out from the broader tariff policy, potentially leading to stickier rates.
- Despite management's optimism, Stellantis faces declining market share in the U.S. and Europe, with significant sales drops and potential margin compression due to tariffs.
- Stellantis aims to counteract these challenges by ramping up production in the U.S. and launching new models. With deliveries falling short of expectations in Q1 2025, the STLA turnaround may be delayed.
