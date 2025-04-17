SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marc Holliday - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Durels - Executive Vice President, Director of Leasing and Real Property

Harrison Sitomer - Chief Investment Officer

Matthew DiLiberto - Chief Financial Officer

Brett Herschenfeld - Executive Vice President, Retail and Opportunistic Investments

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Jana Galan - Bank of America Securities

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Seth Bergey - Citi

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho

Peter Abramowitz - Jefferies

Operator

Thank you, everyone, for joining us and welcome to SL Green Realty Corp's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. This conference call is being recorded. At this time, the company would like to remind listeners that during the call, management may make forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictors of future events, as actual results and events may differ from any forward-looking statements that management may make today.

All forward-looking statements made by management on this call are based on their assumptions and beliefs as of today. Additional information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause such differences to appear are set forth in the risk factors and MD&A sections of the company's latest Form 10-K and other subsequent reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also, during today's conference call, the company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G under the Securities Act. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure discussed and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the