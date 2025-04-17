Upstream Bio: Verekitug, A Longer-Acting Dupixent? - Key Data Is Imminent

Apr. 17, 2025 5:51 PM ETUpstream Bio, Inc. (UPB) StockUPB
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Upstream Bio's IPO raised ~$293m, focusing on developing verekitug, a unique TSLP receptor antagonist for severe respiratory disorders, now in Phase 2 trials.
  • The company has a strong cash position of $471m, despite a net loss of $63m in 2024, providing a long funding runway.
  • Verekitug's less frequent dosing and good safety profile offer potential advantages, but its success hinges on upcoming Phase 2 data readouts.
  • Given the competitive market and high failure rates in clinical studies, investors should be aware that Upstream must be considered a higher risk investment.
  • Nevertheless, I'm "sticking my neck out" and suggesting the stock merits a "Buy" recommendation, ahead of Chronic rhinosinusitis data due before the end of this year.

Tortoise upside down

malerapaso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Upstream (NASDAQ:UPB) completed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in October last year, raising ~$293m via the issuance of 17.25m shares priced at $17 per share. According to the IPO press release:

Upstream Bio is

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.2K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UPB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UPB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News