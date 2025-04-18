Enough With 60/40, Consider 100% Dividend Strategy For Retirement

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • The 60/40 portfolio, with 60% in equities and 40% in bonds, has long been the gold standard in the investment game.
  • Yet, it has failed to deliver on its promise.
  • In my view, a durable income strategy is a better approach, especially for funding retirement and becoming financially independent.
  • In this article I share the advantages of such a strategy and explain how to mitigate the key risks.
  • Plus, I discuss the sectors and specific picks to consider for constructing a durable 6% to 9% yielding portfolio.
Hand putting Coins in glass jar with retro alarm clock

pinkomelet

I remember when I started my investment journey (including the formal education process) many years ago, the 60/40 approach was deemed as the gold standard in terms of how to think about long-term investing.

The idea is that 60% of the

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC, STAG, KBDC, FDUS, ENB, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

