Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), also known as TSMC, just released its fiscal second quarter 2025 earnings. The results mostly beat analyst estimates, with $25.53 billion in revenue (roughly in
TSMC: Firing On All Cylinders After Earnings (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited aka TSMC just released its fiscal second-quarter earnings.
- The release was roughly in line with revenue and a beat on earnings per share (EPS).
- The standout metric from the release was the fact that TSMC made 67% of its revenue from 5nm and 3nm chips--that is a big edge over the competition.
- Despite the good results, TSM stock barely budged after earnings came out.
- I gave TSM stock a hold rating last time I covered it, but I'm upgrading to Strong Buy, owing to the strong earnings release and lower stock price.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.