Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Global Payments Announces Agreements to Acquire Worldpay and Divest Issuer Solutions (Transcript)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Global Payments Announces Agreements to Acquire Worldpay and Divest Issuer Solutions April 17, 2025 7:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Winnie Smith - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Cameron Bready - CEO
Josh Whipple - CFO
Bob Cortopassi - President and COO
Conference Call Participants
Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research
Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays
Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America
Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets
David Koning - Baird
Adam Frisch - Evercore ISI
James Faucette - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Schmidt - Citi
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Global Payments Investor and Analyst Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. And as a reminder, today's conference will be recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to your host, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Winnie Smith. Please go ahead.
Winnie Smith
Good morning. The press release and investor presentation regarding today's news are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.globalpayments.com. During this presentation, we will make forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, the strategic rationale and financial benefits of the transaction, including expected future financial and operating results and the pro forma company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements or historical performance. We encourage you to review the information in the reports Global Payments has filed with the SEC regarding these specific risks and uncertainties in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and any material updates to these factors contained in any future filings.
Joining me on the call
- Read more current GPN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts