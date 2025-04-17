Ipsos SA (IPSOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ipsos SA (OTCPK:IPSOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Ben Page - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Lévy - Chief Financial Officer

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO

Conor O’Shea - Kepler

Louise Wiseur - UBS

Anna Patrice - Berenberg

Marie-Line Fort - Bernstein

Ben Page

Good morning and welcome to our First Quarter Results for 2025 at Ipsos. And, what can one say about the world in 2025? I think just before we look at those numbers from our company, it’s worth reflecting on just what is going on because part of what Ipsos’ role is, is obviously to help our clients, business, government, the media understand public opinion, citizen opinion, and consumer opinion all over the world. You can see just by looking at the stock markets, the level of volatility that we’re now seeing.

There on this chart, index to start at a single point at the beginning of the year, you can see how the FTSE, CAC Quarante and NASDAQ have diverged and also fluctuated dramatically in response to announcements from Washington about the tariffs. Even before those tariffs were announced, we could see that there were heightened levels of anxiety among consumers, both in Mexico, Canada, America, across Europe, The Middle East, and Africa, and also in China, when the majority of people in virtually every country we have surveyed expressing anxiety, about what might happen.

It’s interesting, of course, to see that in terms of personal impacts on the left on this chart, the Mexicans and Canadians, and I’ll come back to the Canadians in a second, are most worried. But, half of the population of EMEA, and interestingly, slightly fewer Chinese citizens worried about the impacts of American tariffs before they were announced.

We’ve also seen, of