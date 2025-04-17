Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Donna Townsell - Director of IR

John Allison - Chairman

Stephen Tipton - CEO, Centennial Bank

Kevin Hester - President and CLO

Chris Poulton - President, CCFG

Brian Davis - CFO

John Marshall - President, Shore Premier Finance

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Jon Arfstrom - RBC

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Matt Olney - Stephens

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Home BancShares, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided in the quarterly earnings release issued after the market closed yesterday. The company presenters will begin with prepared remarks and then entertain questions. [Operator Instructions]

The company has asked me to remind everyone to refer to their cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. You will find this note on Page 3 of their Form 10-K filed with the SEC in February 2025.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Donna Townsell, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Donna Townsell

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter conference call. With me for today's discussion is our Chairman, John Allison; Stephen Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Centennial Bank; Kevin Hester, President and Chief Lending Officer; Brian Davis, our Chief Financial Officer; Chris Poulton, President of CCFG; and John Marshall, President of Shore Premier Finance. Opening remarks today will be from our Chairman, John Allison.

John Allison

Good afternoon. First today, I want to pay tribute to a special friend of