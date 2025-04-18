Elisa Oyj (ELMUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Elisa Oyj (OTCPK:ELMUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vesa Sahivirta - Head, Investor Relations

Topi Manner - Chief Executive Officer

Jari Kinnunen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Felix Henriksson - Nordea

Kimmo Stenvall - OP Markets

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Fredrik Lithell - Handelsbanken

Terence Tsui - Morgan Stanley

Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS

Ajay Soni - JPMorgan

Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein

Sami Sarkamies - Danske Bank

Siyi He - Citi

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Vesa Sahivirta

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Elisa's First Quarter 2025 Interim Report Conference Call and Analyst Meeting. I'm Vesa Sahivirta, Head of Investor Relations, and here we have a very familiar team, CEO, Topi Manner; and CFO, Jari Kinnunen, as well as some of my colleagues and audience.

We start with the presentation followed by Q&A. And in Q&A, we take first questions from the audience and then from the conference call lines. We are ready to start.

So I give word to Topi. Please go ahead.

Topi Manner

Thank you, Vesa, and good day, everybody here in the room as well as those of you joining remotely. Welcome to Elisa's Q1 earnings call. Lately the Q%A part of these sessions has been taking quite a bit of time. So we have been shortening the presentations to give space for more Q&A this time around. And that is basically the reason of us taking the number of slides down a bit.

So with that, let's get right down to business and look at the Q1 highlights. During the quarter, our revenue increased with 4%. That was very much driven by the International Software Services, especially sedApta now being consolidated to the numbers and also driven by the increase in mobile service revenue. The comparable EBITDA was up 4.6%, boosted by