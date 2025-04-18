Elisa Oyj (ELMUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Elisa Oyj (OTCPK:ELMUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2025 5:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Vesa Sahivirta - Head, Investor Relations
Topi Manner - Chief Executive Officer
Jari Kinnunen - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Felix Henriksson - Nordea
Kimmo Stenvall - OP Markets
Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs
Fredrik Lithell - Handelsbanken
Terence Tsui - Morgan Stanley
Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS
Ajay Soni - JPMorgan
Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein
Sami Sarkamies - Danske Bank
Siyi He - Citi
Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC
Vesa Sahivirta
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Elisa's First Quarter 2025 Interim Report Conference Call and Analyst Meeting. I'm Vesa Sahivirta, Head of Investor Relations, and here we have a very familiar team, CEO, Topi Manner; and CFO, Jari Kinnunen, as well as some of my colleagues and audience.
We start with the presentation followed by Q&A. And in Q&A, we take first questions from the audience and then from the conference call lines. We are ready to start.
So I give word to Topi. Please go ahead.
Topi Manner
Thank you, Vesa, and good day, everybody here in the room as well as those of you joining remotely. Welcome to Elisa's Q1 earnings call. Lately the Q%A part of these sessions has been taking quite a bit of time. So we have been shortening the presentations to give space for more Q&A this time around. And that is basically the reason of us taking the number of slides down a bit.
So with that, let's get right down to business and look at the Q1 highlights. During the quarter, our revenue increased with 4%. That was very much driven by the International Software Services, especially sedApta now being consolidated to the numbers and also driven by the increase in mobile service revenue. The comparable EBITDA was up 4.6%, boosted by
