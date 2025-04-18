Few stocks have been left unscathed by this year's turmoil, particularly those related to tech. Uber (NYSE:UBER), on the other hand, is up more than 21% so far in 2025, sharply outperforming the S&P 500 (
Uber: Lifting My Price Target As Shares Circle About, Neutral Chart
Summary
- Uber has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025, with shares up 21% YTD, driven by strong Q4 results and growth initiatives.
- I reiterate a buy rating and raise my price target, despite a neutral technical chart, due to Uber's impressive relative strength and growth prospects.
- Key risks include competition, regulatory challenges, and potential margin pressures, but Uber's valuation remains attractive with a promising long-term EPS growth rate.
- UBER's Q1 earnings report on May 7 and its Annual General Meeting could be pivotal, with options market pricing in a 7.3% stock price swing.
