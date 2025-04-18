TBUX: Continues To Be A Buy In A Liquidity Constrained World
Summary
- T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF remains a 'Buy' due to its robust performance, with minimal drawdowns under -0.5%, even during recent market volatility.
- Unlike other funds, TBUX's construction with corporate bonds and treasuries ensures high liquidity and minimal credit risk, making it a reliable cash parking vehicle.
- The fund's very short duration of 0.58 years and high investment-grade bond holdings contribute to its stability during market stress.
- TBUX offers a 4.68% yield with well-contained risks, outperforming other yield-enhancing vehicles that faced significant drawdowns.
