The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is a tech-oriented ETF that is also heavily concentrated in ‘magnificent 7’ stocks. With recent market turbulence affecting tech stocks and tech-focused ETF’s, especially heavily, I believe the valuation draw-down constitutes a buying opportunity
JEPQ: High-Yield Plus Tech Exposure
Summary
- The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF offers a buying opportunity due to the recent tech stock sell-off, providing potential for long-term capital growth and income from covered call strategies.
- This ETF is heavily invested in leading U.S. tech companies, including the 'magnificent 7' stocks with Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia making up nearly half of the ETF's top ten investments.
- JEPQ generates monthly dividend income through a call writing strategy, making it attractive for income-focused investors. The yield has most recently surged to ~12%.
- Compared to the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, it has a more aggressive tech focus, but shares the same expense ratio and offers competitive NAV returns since inception.
