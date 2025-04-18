Netflix Q1: Firing On All Cylinders
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating for Netflix, driven by robust ad plan growth, resilient revenue, and operating profit amid a weak economy.
- Netflix's strategic content investment optimization and international market expansion are key drivers of sustained membership and revenue growth.
- The launch of Netflix Ads Suite enhances digital advertising ROI and margins, contributing to the company's overall financial health.
- Despite potential consumer spending risks, Netflix's strong retention rates and pricing power support a fair value of $1,246 per share.
