I've worked with several funds, and arbitrage is always a hot topic, often framed negatively, almost like an elite strategy that has become less and less accessible. Personally, I don't think that's true, it's just about knowing where to look. According
CEFS: A 'Non-Discounted' Take On Discounted CEFs (In A Bear Market)
Summary
- Saba Closed-End Funds ETF leverages NAV discount arbitrage and activist strategies to narrow discounts, which helps justify its high expense ratio.
- The fund's strategy includes investing at least 80% in CEFs, with flexibility in derivatives, shorts, and leverage, providing a diversified income stream.
- It has reached a technical bottom area that has previously marked valid DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) zones, although there’s no guarantee it will do so again in the future.
- With a high VIX (strong market uncertainty), the wrong-way risk increases, and panic selling could potentially widen the NAV discount instead of narrowing it, this could further amplify potential losses.
