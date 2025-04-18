East 72 Dynasty Trust Q1 2025 Quarterly Report

AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

Performance and net asset value Quarterly return†:0.54% NET ASSET VALUE PER UNIT AT 31 MARCH2025†: $1.2587 Rolling 12 months†: 11.02% Inception†(not annualised): 27.08% Click to enlarge † after all ongoing and performance fees. High water mark at 31 March 2025 is $1.2579/unit We are presenting at the Santangel’s Roundtable in New York City on Wednesday 7th May 2025 and look forward to meeting to discuss our approach to controlled company investment Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

The Dynasty Trust NAV increased marginally by 0.54% during a quarter of immense equity market volatility. Our portfolio was far more stable than market indices, but not immune from the more pessimistic tone of prices in the March month. This concluded an absurd run of eight successive positive return months.

We were more active in the quarter than in prior periods, reflecting significant relative price changes, and assessment of 2024 results and changing forward outlooks. We divested four securities: Porsche Automobil (OTCPK:POAHF), FCMC, Canal+ (the distribution from Vivendi) and Magellan Financial Group (OTCPK:MGLLF), the latter ahead of a sharp 33% decline in share price after our sale as investors lost confidence in management’s strategy.

Aside from liquidity management, our most tangible additions to existing holdings were in Laurent Perrier (OTC:LPRRF), Euroeyes International, Economic Investment Trust, Fairfax Financial and Avolta. We acquired three new holdings in the quarter:

Carlyle Group (CG), the US alternative investment manager, which trades at significant discounts to the peer group;

Borr Drilling (BORR), the Bermudan domiciled owner of 24 modern shallow water jack-up drill rigs, with a leveraged capital strcure but expected pay-down via strong free cash flow; and

BOC Aviation (OTCPK:BCVVF), a Hong Kong listed aircraft leasing business, further discussed below.

Five securities added 30bp or more to return in the period: Flow Traders, the Dutch-based liquidity provider rose 27% afterblow-out Q4 2024 results, Sportradar (+25%) on the back of excellent results but a highly accretive acquisition of IMG Arena, Viel et Cie (+15%) which we featured in QR#8 reflective of excellent results for 2024, Richemont (+11%) after exceptional Cartier results in Q4 2024 – not all luxury is equal – and Vivendi (+7%) which we discuss briefly below.

Six stocks detracted 30bp or more – most notably the highly volatile Novo Nordisk (-23%) as traders respond to every minor diabetes/weight loss drug development, not the medium-term picture, and HK listed Euroeyes International (-22%) on expected tough results with a drag from new laser clinic openings, despite net cash equivalent to 65% of the equity capitalisation. Compagnie de L’Odet Carlyle Group, Canadian General Investments and Hong Kong & Shanghai Hotels rounded out these detractors.

Dynasty Trust’s top twenty positions as at 31 March 2025 as a percentage of net asset value are:

Compagnie de L’Odet (OTCPK:FCODF) 4.77% Bolloré (OTCPK:BOIVF) 2.83% Virtu Financial (VIRT) 3.81% Vivendi (OTCPK:VVVNF) 2.80% Viel & Cie (OTC:VIELF) 3.58% Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels 2.78% Avolta (OTCPK:DFRYF) 3.57% Robertet (OTCPK:RBTEF) 2.76% HAL Trust (OTCPK:HALFF) 3.48% Senvest Capital (OTCPK:SVCTF) 2.75% Lagardère (OTCPK:LGDDF) 3.42% Avation PLC 2.70% Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF) 3.39% Catapult International (OTCPK:CAZGF) 2.70% Sportradar AG (SRAD) 3.38% Novo Nordisk (NVO) 2.66% Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTLF) 3.24% Fairfax India Holdings (OTCPK:FFXDF) 2.66% E-L Financial Corp (OTCPK:ELFIF) 3.18% First Pacific (OTCPK:FPAFY) 2.65% Click to enlarge

At quarter end, we retained around a 1% cash weighting.

By and large, we believe our direct exposure to the volatile US tariff process is modest, but not nil. Our Asian stocks are generally in the service sector or are intra-Asian operators. Three clearly have some leverage to China -HK & Shanghai Hotels, Euroeyes, BOC Aviation. Our major US exposures are in the financial sector or unrelated to tariffs, being service providers. However, we do have four luxury counters which are caught in the crosshairs in different ways: Christian Dior (OTCPK:CHDRF), an LVMH proxy (25% of revenue is USA), Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAF) (18% America; 27% China), Robertet (OTCPK:RBTEF) (North America is ~ 37% of sales) and Richemont (~25% Americas).

We cannot be shielded completely if the volatility of decision-making translates into a high degree of US and global consumer caution; some backtracking is inevitable, and we are closely watching our global travel exposures. We suspect there will be a significant quantum of destination substitution – as per recent Canadian and European cancellations to the USA, but at this stage consumers still appear to have the money and definite appetite for travel.

In this quarterly, we update the valuation of Vivendi after the spin-offs of the operating businesses and a significant asset sale, but mainly feature another exposure to a niche/industry of size and meaning which has de minimus global publicly listed equity exposures – aircraft leasing – and highlight why this is the case (and unlikely to change!) and focus on an even narrower niche – regional aircraft – within that industry. The marketplace for such aircraft has shifted markedly in the past five months. In our view, this is to the benefit of a unique listed security: Avation PLC.

Vivendi: Unlocking the catenaccio†

Vivendi’s investment in Telecom Italia (TIT), initiated in 2015, at prices around €1.55 per share, has been a serious bugbear – not just through financial loss, but also the vast management time consumption including litigation against other shareholders and TIT itself. Very surprisingly, part way through March, Vivendi announce the on-market sales of shares in TIT, followed by a late month divestment of a 15% block to Poste Italiane. We estimate Vivendi (VIV) has realised €923million from the sale of 3.26billion shares in March 2025.

This sale is meaningful not just in reducing debt to an estimated €1.65billion but also refocusing management on adding value to the company by redeployment of assets. Prior to attributing an impost from capitalized corporate costs – estimated to run at €80million a year, VIV’s 31 March 2025 NAV is approximately €5.20 per share – a 47% discount to the period end €2.76 share price; capitalizing corporate costs at 12x EBITA reduces adjusted NAV to €4.2billion or €4.24 per share, still a hefty 35% discount.

This situation makes little sense but can be reasonably explained by investor unease of the company as a “Bolloré plaything”. Many perceive little corporate direction other than as a receptacle for investment in old world European media – alongside other “barons” such as Silvio Berlusconi – diluting the attraction of owning UMG stock at a discount.

With a minimum €1.47billion gap between equity price and value, of which €455million is attributable to Bolloré, and ~€1billion to “minority” shareholders, it would seem unlikely such a situation will continue indefinitely with such a skilled corporate raider as the controlling shareholder. The scope for a cheap offer at a significant premium to prevailing prices to the minorities is obvious. VIV in its current form is largely unable to be used as currency for anything, after the four-way split in December 2024. It trades at similar discounts to those of European investment holding companies with no track record of capital management, but with its worst investment now unlocked.

Our tabulation of Vivendi net asset value at end March 2025 is given below:

Avation PLC: a niche within a trillion-dollar industry residing outside public markets

In our presentation on 14 February 2025 we talked about “niches versus industries” and explained our surprise at how a focus on controlled companies gave access to selected large businesses with very few public company exposures. Aircraft leasing is a roughly trillion-dollar (asset) industry 1 which accounts for over half of the commercial aircraft currently being operated. If we exclude:

the UK listed entity Doric Nimrod Air Three (DNA3.L) whose leases of four Airbus A380’s to Emirates concludes later this year with the company due to liquidate in November 2026; and

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) which leases, maintains and services aircraft engines

there are only five focused public companies 2 in the space:

AerCap (AER), the Dublin based, US listed market leader with a 7%+ share of operating leased aircraft:

Air Lease Corporation (AL), which has less than a third of AerCap’s owned fleet;

CALC (1848.HK) whose largest shareholder is China Everbright (0165.HK) the loss-making asset management group, and which we have not considered in this analysis;

BOC Aviation, listed in Hong Kong (2588.HK) 70% henceforth referred to as BOCA, owned by Bank of China, itself controlled by the PRC Government roughly equivalent in fleet size to AL; and

Avation PLC, a specialist Singapore-based, US$ accounted, London-listed entity run by a Australian with less than 10% of the fleet of AL or BOCA.

Only one of the four considered stocks – AER - has exceeded its share price of early 2020 just before COVID, despite the growth of air traffic above the levels seen in late 2019 and the clear shortage of available narrowbody “workhorse” planes amidst rising passenger demand. As we will discuss, AER has benefitted from significant acquisitions of competitors – most recently acquiring GECAS from General Electric in 2021 – as well as robust capital management measures, which the other three entities, by and large have failed to embrace until recently.

Our larger position in the sector is Avation PLC, a UK-listed, Singapore-based specialist lessor, which uniquely still has vestiges of overhang from the impact of COVID across the sector and which is our view will continue to benefit from company-specific factors over and above the demand/supply imbalance within the aircraft industry. We also have a smaller holding in BOC Aviation; the company is a larger lessor, but the shares are cheap on every metric, and is well managed. They should capture the positive fundamentals of the industry even if they lack some of the more aggressive capital management strategies brilliantly exploited by the market leader, AerCap.

This piece deals with the development of the aircraft leasing industry since the 1970’s the consolidation of the lessors into the hands of financial conglomerates and sovereign wealth funds backed vehicles (with one or two exceptions) and:

Why there are so few publicly listed companies in the sector;

The unique opportunities for capital management;

The deterrent to public company investors from industry accounting;

Avation’s development to 2019 and subsequent deleveraging as a result of the COVID impact;

Its focus on a regional avaiation workhorse turboprop airplane, ATR 72-600;

The new opportunities in the ATR market; and

In light of recent developments, how Avation might exploit its now advantaged positioning to investors’ benefit.

1 . Brief notes on development of the aircraft leasing industry

The aircraft leasing industry ostensibly originates from the early 1970’s with the formation of ILFC – International Lease Finance Corporation - in 1973 by Hungarian-born Steven Udvar-Házy (who at 78years old is still executive Chair at AL) and fellow Hungarian father-son duo Leslie and Louis Gonda.

ILFC, based in Los Angeles, was swiftly followed two years later by GPA – Guinness Peat Aviation – an Irish based company established by Tony Ryan 3, with assistance from Aer Lingus (Ryan’s former employer) (through use of two non-deployed Boeing 747s) and the London based merchant bank Guinness Peat. Based out of Shannon Airport (travellers of a certain vintage would recognise this West Coast of Ireland stop off on the way from UK to USA) GPA helped pioneer the tax advantages of aircraft leasing in the Republic of Ireland.

Commencing in 1974 in San Francisco, Polaris Aircraft Leasing started a pattern of acquiring planes directly from manufacturers and leasing to airlines. By the time of its acquisition in 1986 by General Electric – to form part of what became GECAS – Polaris had grown to be the largest player in the industry with around 200 aircraft.

The critical aspect of this first phase of leasing was that Polaris, ILFC and GPA revolutionised the methodology by which airlines procure aircraft, effectively turning a mortgage-type finance lease into an operating lease. Old style financing via a bank with a 5-7 year mortgage on a 20% deposit leaving the airline with the aircraft at the end of term were replaced with an operating lease – effectively rental arrangement – with the airline paying all maintenance and insurance. Early arrangements, especially with GPA tended to be wet leases, where the aircraft came with crew. Aircraft lessors now typically operate dry leases where the lessee (airline) is responsible for crewing, operation, maintenance and insurance, enabling the arrangements to be longer term in nature (10 years+). Wet leases are typically short term and negotiated between airlines.

It’s no co-incidence that aircraft leasing started in the late 1970s; in October 1978, President Carter signed the Airline Deregulation Act in the US, setting the precedent to do away with the Civil Aeronautical Board, which with rolling deregulation was eventually dissolved in 1985.

European deregulation was a far slower – but highly effective - phenomenon, commencing modestly in 1987 through two other reform packages, until full liberalisation with the EU framework from 1993 onwards.

Outside of the directly listed sphere, the two major lessors ILFC and GPA grew significantly in the late 1980s and early 1990s until the Gulf War, oil price and recession forced industry consolidation, the introduction of private equity and other alternative and stable bank-like capital – forming the seeds of the industry structure of today.

ILFC was the first listed aircraft lessor, going public in 1983 at a $100million valuation, and remained the sole listed lessor until acquired by AIG in 1990. In the meantime, GPA had attempted an IPO in 1992 but with demand issues pertaining to the Gulf War, pulled the float on the day 4. In 1993 and 1994 GPA was saved by GE through acquisition of a significant part of its fleet, and an option arrangement, and with the cash infusion, restructured itself.

In late 1998, the private equity outfit, Texas Pacific Group (TPG) – which has a long history in the aviation industry - acquired 62% of GPA, changing the name of the company to AirFi Group PLC. After the acquisition of Indigo Aviation, a Swedish lessor in late 1999, a year later the company was acquired by debis AirFinance, an arm of Daimler Chrysler; five years on, in another acquisition by private equity, the company was bought by Cerebus Capital Management, another private equity/alternative investment firm, and renamed AerCap.

AerCap was floated on NYSE in November 2006, offering 26.1million shares at $23/share of new and existing equity valuing the entire company’s 85million shares at $1.96billion. As a result of AerCap’s superb capital management, and access to markets, from its genesis as GPA, it has since devoured its original major competitor ILFC and its erstwhile “parent” GECAS and still has only 187million issued shares.

Alongside ILFC, GE and GPA, another major player grew up from an entrepreneurial airline culture – AWAS – Ansett Worldwide Aviation Services, 50% owned by each of TNT the transport group and News Corporation, the Murdoch controlled media conglomerate.

The degree to which popular aircraft – at appropriate times – are highly fungible and potentially negate the requirement for public listings, is shown not only by the multiple sales of GPA but by the history of AWAS. Co-owner TNT was acquired by KPN (Dutch Post) in 1996 and in February 2000, AWAS was sold to Morgan Stanley for $600million. Six years later, AWAS was acquired by private equity/hedge fund outfit Terra Firma for $2.5billion.

Terra Firma then executed a smart consolidation play in 2007 acquiring Pegasus for $5.2billion from Oaktree and management, folding it into the AWAS structure. Upon merger, AWAS owned 216 planes and managed a further 94. After a $4billion fleet sale to Macquarie Air Finance in 2015, AWAS was acquired by Dubai Aerospace Enterprises (DAE Capital) in mid-2017 to form the basis of DAE Capital.

Growth in aircraft leasing is fundamentally predicated upon increases in passenger numbers, but other influential factors prevent leasing growth being guaranteed. From global passenger numbers of just above 1billion in 1990, the current year should see around 5.3billion 5 world-wide fliers, around a 4.7% per annum compound growth rate. Around 50% of the current level of ~50,000 aircraft around the world are operated under a lease arrangement (see chart next page). We believe there are ten key influences to this growth:

Deregulation of the airline industry across the globe has seen divestment and privatisation by “Western” government of “flag-carrier” airlines, loosening their regulated protections, pushing them down the credit rating ladder, and hence loosening the ties with finance lease/mortgage style financing arrangements;

Conversely this has been countered by the growth in sovereign wealth fund backing of emergent flag carrier airlines, notably in the Middle East supported by enormous infrastructure airport projects as home base for carriers such as Emirates, Etihad and Qatar;

Sovereign wealth fund and nationalistic Governments desire to invest in aircraft leasing, often alongside, or in support of wholly owned major flag carriers

Ongoing access to capital by Government or private equity to build new airports or expand existing facilities to improve the proximity to new markets for business and especially tourism, notably across Europe;

Development of cross-border rules and regulation in aircraft repossession, an essential component of leasing planes to developing world markets, and the entrepreneurs who finance these ventures and open up such new markets;

Technological development of “workhorse” type aircraft (Boeing 737, Airbus A320 versions) for flights of up to 4-5 hours which covers the majority of intra-continental major city routes;

Fungibility of these standardised workhorse aircraft opening the marketplace to diversified capital providers and portability between airlines;

Subsequent growth of low cost carriers (LCC) and ultra-low cost carriers (ULCC) where the component parts of an airline ticket are unbundled and charged separately: flight, taxes, seat/selection, boarding preference, baggage and meal service;

Moves by LCC and ULCC to standardise as much as possible . For example, Ryanair, Europe’s largest LCC/ULCC, currently operates a fleet of 612 aircraft, of which 26 are Airbus A320’s, inherited from the acquisition of Lauda Air; the remaining 586 are all Boeing 737-8200 or 737- NG aircraft. The cost saving of maintenance, parts and other upkeep from this formula feeds into a beneficial productivity loop, let alone strategic buying power; and

Shortage of planes arising from Boeing’s 737 Max incidents and COVID supply chain disruptions.

These factors, together with the participation of sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East and PRC Government controlled institutions, have ensured rationalisation within the industry over recent years, which is unlikely to abate. Outside of the listed sphere, the following recent larger deals have occurred:

Buyer Asset Ent. Value Fleet size Mar – Nov 2021 AerCap GECAS $30.0billion 1,007 May – Dec 2022 SMBC Goshawk $6.7billion 176 Aug – Nov 2023 AviLease Standard Chartered $3.6billion 167 Jan 23 – Feb 2024 Macquarie Air ALAFCO $3.2billion 76 (fleet) Sep 24 – Jan 25 Avolon Castlelake $5.0billion 118 Jan – mid-2025 DAE Capital Nordic Aviation $2.0billion 252 Click to enlarge

These deals have been supplemented by numerous smaller fleet acquisitions. Our estimate of the Top 19 global aircraft leasing groups at end 2024 is tabulated below; the 19 account for ~ 7400 owned planes 30% of the lessor market, with average aircraft age of 6.7years and remaining lease period of 6.9 years:

O M C T AA WL Value Owners AerCap 1543 179 296 2018 7.0 7.4 58,576 Publicly listed Avolon 523 35 571 1129 6.6 6.8 22,340 Bohai Leasing 70%/ORIX 30% SMBC Aviation 516 212 271 999 5.5 16,447 Sumitomo Mitsui “Group” AirLease Corp 489 60 269 818 4.6 7.2 28,171 Publicly listed BOC Aviation 435 32 232 699 5.0 7.9 20,131 Public; 70% Bank of China CDB Aviation 311 - 210 521 5.4 7.3 12,600 Public: China Development Bank Fin Leasing (1606.HK) DAE Capital 329 110 67 506 7.3 6.5 11,209 Dubai Capital (Gov’t) Aviation Capital Gp 271 54 171 496 6.2 6.7 10,656 Tokyo Century BBAM Aircraft 398 398 Mgt/Onex/GIC (Singapore) ICBC Aviation Leasing 379 379 15,000 ICBC Carlyle Aviation 359 359 n/a Carlyle Group Nordic Aviation 270 - 36 306 8.1 3.9 2,775 Institutions Macquarie Air 236 - 81 317 11.1 4,192 Macquarie (50%) PGGM (25%) ART (25%) Jackson Square 286 286 n/a Mitsubishi UFJ Aircastle 244 9 253 9.7 5.2 6,858 Marubeni/Mizuho Orix Aviation 235 235 9,000 Orix Corporation CMB Leasing >200 >200 4.3 China Merchants Bank AviLease 189 7,000 PIF (Saudi Arabia) CALC 159 159 8.5 6.1 4,707 25%public:Everbright; Friedmann Pacific Click to enlarge

O: owned; M: managed C: committed T: total AA: average age WL: weighted average lease expiry Value:fFleet net of depreciation SMBC: plane numbers include Castlelake acquired January 2025; financial values do not

DAE Capital & Nordic Aviation are treated separately with acquisition of Nordic still subject to regulatory approval Macquarie as at June 2024

Source: various compiled by East 72 Management + company reports

The industry is in an obvious sweet spot at present. Funding costs are sensible, long-term capital has continued to be available in a search for yield, and there is a necessity to fund the hoped for increase in fleet deliveries over the next three years. Customers have been crying out for the workhorse narrowbody mid-range aircraft giving some scope for pricing power. Spreads, the difference between earned rate on leased planes and funding rate on liabilities, in broad terms, have been increasing across the industry.

2 - Why are there so few public companies in aircraft leasing?

At its core, owning equity in aircraft leasing involves derivative but secured exposure to airline credit risk. The business is inherently volatile, with significant financial gearing – typically assets being 3-4 times equity – piled on top of uncertainty arising from economic conditions, political risk, pandemic possibilities, oil price leverage and underlying client risk. In the period since the late 1970s creation of lessors -public or private – there have been four significant downdraughts in the business:

1990-1991 Gulf War;

1996-97 H5N1 bird flu pandemic across Asia

2001 World Trade Centre and related terrorist acts in USA; and

2020-2022 COVID-19 restrictions

As a result of these downturns, all of the major names of the early days of aircraft leasing – ILFC, Polaris, Genesis, GECAS and GPA now reside under one roof: AerCap. In the author’s view, the industry shows the generally short-term nature of investor sentiment, struggling to ride out short-term dislocations within the business. This is shown in three respects:

The effective nature of lessors “borrowing short and lending long” without regulatory banking protection;

The share price machinations of the leading industry player, AerCap; and

The poor performance of companies which went public but were then acquired.

Bonds issued by aircraft lessors tend to be very niche investments held by high yield funds, with often significant spreads over equivalent swap rates. From the lessors’ standpoint, there needs to be the capacity to match bond maturity to weighted average lease expiry for parts (or all) of the portfolio, akin to asset liability matching for insurers, but with due regard for credit quality. Aircraft leasing not only requires constant placement of “on-order” planes, but refinancing of liabilities, rapid capacity to repossess (and re-place) in the event of default but maintaining open access to markets. Every lessor has the capacity to create “one-off” gains from airplane sales and debt buy-backs; the best listed players can also arbitrage their equity structure. AerCap (see table below) has generated $2.35billion of arbitrage profits (say $11.75 a share) in the past two years from “premium” asset sales” and discount stock buybacks:

AerCap’s capital management skills constantly made it a mystery as to why the shares were so underpriced in the lead up to COVID-19. On average over 2016 – 2019, AerCap was generating $2.70 per share per year – say 6% on the average prevailing share price– in arbitrage profits and retired ~27% of its shares. Yet on COVID, the shares fell roughly 70% and took four full years to recover – partly due to the stock issued to finance the $30billion GECAS acquisition. If this is how investors treat the equity of the market leader...

Since 2010, four public leasing companies have been acquired – two at significant discounts (25 – 33%) to book value, one at a modest premium and one – Avolon – at a significant 65% premium. That pricing reflected the undisciplined financial antics of the buyer – China’s HNA Group– which amassed debts of close to US$100billion and eventually declared bankruptcy in early 2021. Avolon is now 70% owned by the Shenzen listed Bohai leasing as part of a wider transportation portfolio. The takeout arithmetic is tabulated below, showing two were acquired below IPO price:

Since public company investors seem to struggle to cope with the industry, they have been supplanted by largely opaque but intellectually robust financial engineers within investment banks – either as principal, agent, investment manager or all of the above – and by private equity. Such entities have the ability to procure cheaper liability funding – an essential part of the profit equation – They potentially use insurance capital and have the networks and capacity to package up the product as a managed fund to long-term, often strategic or sovereign wealth owners.

There are four publicly listed lessors of interest, of which only BOCA and Avation are controlled entities:

The pricing of the sector reflects the inherent risks detailed above: single digit P/E’s, discounts to book value and implied discount pricing of the fleet on an unlevered basis.

However, one of the great deterrents to investors for public aviation lessors are the financial accounts – not so much difficult as detailed. Each lessor has umpteen ongoing “non-recurring” items each year, which require analysts to strip them away to gain a view on underlying profitability. With only four listed entities, what is the incentive to delve deeper?

3 - Accounting issues for aircraft lessors

Lessors inherently generate accounting complexity, partly due to the differential interpretations between IFRS accounting (everything is an operating lease) and (US) GAAP accounting (distinct differences between operating and finance leases).

Within aircraft leasing accounts, there are numerous components of income which are not of a cash nature – straight lining of leasing income to align cash flow with contractual obligation – but also cash receipts which are not earned until (potentially) years into the future. The most obvious of these is maintenance revenue being revenue received from lessees as their obligation to maintain the aircraft, providing (potentially restricted) cash at bank and unearned income. Maintenance reserves are usually released to profit and loss on aircraft sale, although a change in accounting policy at AVAP saw a $5.3million release, by “straight-lining” reserves to contract length 6 not useful life.

Additionally, standard narrow bodied Boeing 737and Airbus A320/A321 series planes are highly fungible, especially in the prevailing environment of aircraft shortage against demand. Hence, each lessor has the capacity to generate significant asset sale profits – especially with a typical 25year depreciation schedule or impairment losses in an adverse environment.

Many lessors are funded by bond issues with amortisations of bond costs, and as we will see in Avation, there has been meaningful ability to refinance and repurchase debt on advantageous terms, against those prevailing at the time of issue. In FY24 (to 30 June 2024) AVAP earned a combination of $3.2million from discount repurchases of debt ($675k) and gains on early repayments of debt ($2.5million). Each year’s income statement is replete with non-recurring items, which require removal to provide an estimate of a recurrent income stream.

In AVAP’s case, there have been significant equity-type gains in recent years arising from:

equity in Philippine Airlines accrued as part of a COVID settlement on a lease default and re- lease;

occasionally in the sector, valuation of purchase rights is brought to account 7, AVAP has purchase rights over 24 ATR aircraft; these are effectively options, being rights and not obligations, which AVAP (rightly) believes have a value, but unusually bring to account on balance sheet each period; the company makes an estimate of their value (see later) using Black- Scholes methodology and marks to market each period; and

aircraft are marked to market – up and down.

However, in our view, the driving forces behind assessing the lessor’s profitability are as follows:

Interest spread

This is a similar measure to banking calculated by measuring interest/leasing income divided by “interest earning assets” (i.e. value of leased planes)to calculate a percentage rate and deducting the percentage cost of interest paying liabilities (shorter-term debt and bonds). The spread is the difference between the two. Unlike in banking, the revenue side of the equating is subject to the fleet’s utilisation during the relevant period; this has been a significant headwind for Avation until the last six months. For the first time since COVID, Avation has a fully utilised fleet, discussed below.

It is here, that aside from customer relations to get the assets out the door, that the element of liability management comes in; there is little doubt that on this front “big” should be “best” as exemplified by AerCap – despite its hefty debt levels – and why so many leasing groups are part of larger financial conglomerates with access to well priced/termed debt. As we will show, we believe AVAP have done a more than respectable job on liability management over a long period, given the moderate scale of the business.

Other income

Other income is dominated by three aspects: sale profits/(losses) on divested planes, management income for managing others’ assets and maintenance revenues. For major lessors, the first two often go together; AerCap has often sold a portfolio of aircraft to a sovereign wealth backed investor and then manages the fleet on their behalf.

Deductions from interest spread and other income can be opaque since they include deductions for maintenance reserves as well as more transparent credit losses or (value) impairment losses on aircraft. AVAP’s accounts for 2021 onwards show the hefty costs of client bankruptcy, not just directly from non-payment of leasing income – and forced sale of aircraft at impaired values – but also the transition costs involved in retrieving aircraft from defaulting customers (in sometimes remote locations).

Maintenance reserves (see footnote 6) are paid by lessees based on usage to cover future required maintenance; the proceeds to the lessor are usually held in separate accounts and expressly drawn by the lessee for engine overhauls and the like. Where lessors acquire a significant fleet of planes, they also effectively accrue maintenance rights as an asset (not the unearned income liability) when the plane is acquired. Unused maintenance reserves at the end of a lease, lease modification or lease extension can be booked to profit.

These reserves are especially important to a specialist lessor such as AVAP who has smaller and potentially less credit-worthy counterparties. The use of the reserves is to ensure the condition of end of lease aircraft is properly reflective of its age.

4 - Why our interest in Avation? Background and specialisation.

Avation has numerous catalysts to add significant value to shareholders at the current price of £1.44 per share:

Avation is unique – the sole publicly listed regional aircraft lessor with enormous optionality through its holding of ATR turboprop purchase rights ;

Refinancing of ~ 48% of debt as at 31 December 2024 (pro-forma 43%) from high coupon unsecured notes to a lower cost arrangement;

Subject to this refinancing, the ability to fund existing orders for aircraft and future purchase rights to grow the leased fleet at higher lease rates than are currently been achieved, with the company having no currently available capacity (two new planes in late 2025) are pre-leased;

The overall hard market for airplane values and lease rates;

The regional growth profile for Avation’s aircraft of choice – the only real turboprop of that size in production - and improved credit rating for its existing and likely client base;

Major changes amongst competitor lessors in Avation’s key aircraft type, ATR 72-600’s; and

All of these factors operating to close the gap between AVAP’s share price of £1.44 and NAV per share of £1.66 excluding purchase rights, which add a further £1.14/share in forecast value.

Avation has something of an Australian background despite the UK-listing and Singapore domicile; its long-standing CEO is an Australian, Jeff Chatfield. Avation was formed in 2006 as a 1-10 share spin off from the UK-listed company Advent Air PLC. However, Advent’s main asset was its ownership of the regional Western Australian (WA) airline, Skywest.

WA has historically been a lucrative market for a regional airline, given three features: - its vast expanse of area, the remoteness of the major towns and the resources industry, even before the advent of contracted fly-in, fly-out workers. As a guide, WA is 2.5million square kilometres, 3.5 TIMES the size of Texas (700,000 sq. km) with just over 3million population. It produces over a third of the world’s iron ore and 7% of its gold.

Even though the events were some 20 years ago, Skywest has relevance to our view on the potentialendgame for Avation, illustrating the innovative financial acumen of key executives underlying the establishment of Avation. Skywest had assorted private owners, having been established in 1963 but taking the Skywest name in 1979. In 1987, the business, enlarged with acquisitions, was acquired the second largest domestic Australian airline, Ansett, co-owned by TNT and News Corporation.

Ansett, having been acquired by Air NZ, was forced into administration in September 2001; Skywest was sold to a group of investors in 2002 and operated as an unlisted public company. In 2004, a Singapore based group, CVC (not to be confused with either of the private equity/investment firms currently operating in Australia), helmed by Jeff Chatfield made a takeover offer for Skywest; somewhat uniquely, Skywest listed on ASX whilst under takeover offer to assist in facilitating a rights issue of new securities.

CVC ended up with 61% of Skywest, and was acquired by Advent in June 2005, which listed on London’s AIM in November 2005. In July 2006, Advent launched a second takeover offer to mop up the minority 39% Skywest stake. Between the two offers, including scrip consideration, Advent acquired Skywest for ~A$28million (A$14.6mn + A$13.4mn).

Skywest ended up with its eventual logical owner in early 2013 when Virgin Australia acquired the business for $102million, for a 3.6x return to the owners (22%pa).

Avation’s initial fleet, dominated by 8 Fokker 100 jets - was leased to Skywest, whose acquisition by Virgin Australia enabled Virgin to properly build out its domestic network, with AVAP’s assistance, as part of Australian Regional Airline Network Alliance (ARANA). AVAP was able to “coat-tail” Virgin’s demand for ATR aircraft on the WA regional routes, and from 2013/2014 onwards secured significant numbers of ATR purchase rights in addition to their ongoing purchase commitments:

As Avation placed orders with ATR, and received additional purchase rights, the ATR fleet grew from 4 in Q3 CY2011 to 24 in Q3 CY2016, mainly placed with Virgin:

The business reached its peak, unknowingly at exactly the wrong time. Late 2019, with its largest fleet, of 48 planes, near youngest age of only 3.4years and 7.5year weighted average lease expiry. Avation shares hit 307p, up ten-fold since 2009 and a takeover approach was attracted; within two and a half years, they were 71p, down 77%.

The Virgin connection unfortunately came back to haunt Avation during the COVID downturn. Virgin, founded in Australia in 2000, grew rapidly after the bankruptcy of the previous incumbent number to Qantas, Ansett Airlines in September 2001. Virgin’s ambitions of a global route network tied in keenly contested trans-Pacific routes, strong competition from market leader Qantas, untidy alliances with Air NZ, Singapore Airlines and Delta, ultimately drained it of cash flow. COVID was the final nail in the coffin in April 2021, and the business was acquired by Bain Capital, retaining its fleet and lucrative “Velocity” frequent flyer business.

Improving spreads and refinancing scope

We previously noted that part of the attraction of Avation stock is the partial overhang of issues arising from COVID when their largest customer (Virgin Australia) went into bankruptcy; Avation was forced into what is now sub-optimal financing, which overhangs the company until October 2026. We believe Avation has done a highly credible job of balancing its different financial needs (and aspirations) expanding the fleet – which is an exceptional opportunity in its specific niche – as well as retiring equity and repurchasing debt at well below par.

The operational improvement is seen in the past three half year periods through improved leasing spreads, reflecting higher income yields from the nadir of FY2023 (to June 2023) with the company having only just moved to a position of fully leasing its existing fleet. The pricing of the liability side of the equation has seen less movement; the absolute cost has benefitted from accelerated debt reduction – notable given rate rises. However, the composition of AVAP’s remaining $638million of debt offers significant opportunities.

Source: East 72 Management – from management accounts excluding swap transactions

Around $309million (at book value) of AVAP’s debt ($329million at face value) comes due on 30 October 2026. This debt is a leftover from a necessary but expensive February/March 2021 refinancing of a note program instigated in May 2015. $343million of these unsecured notes were extended from the May 2021 maturity to end October 2026, in exchange for a lift in cash paid coupon from 6.5% to 8.25% or a payment in kind coupon payment of 2.5% over the 6.5% cash coupon. In addition, the company issued 6million warrants, exercisable at £1.14 per share.

AVAP has bought itself a degree of breathing space in two respects – aircraft delivery and a recent debt raise. 4 ATR 72-600 aircraft due for delivery in 2025 have either been assigned to new leases (those two due in October/November) or two early year deliveries resold at around an 11% premium to cost yielding a profit of $5million. By the time of the next deliveries in Q1CY2026, AVAP may well have refinanced the loan notes. The loan notes are quoted on the Singapore Stock Exchange (Avation Capital SA) and trade at only a small discount to par, but a spread of 6.4 – 6.9% (PIK option) over the equivalent Treasury curve.

The loan notes are callable at par from October 2025 and there is currently an approximate 340bp gap between the coupon on the unsecured (8.25%) and secured (average 4.85%) debt of the company. Each 100bp of coupon reduction on a refinancing is worth ~3p per share (US 3.8c) in additional profits. A recent $85million bank financing in February 2025 suggests there is appetite for the company’s debt obligations. A with most debt restructurings, there is a double benefit: overall cost of capital is reduced, usually providing a benefit to equity holders, as well as the direct lower coupon cash flow benefit.

Avation’s existing client base: reflective of ATR marketplace

After the recent acquisition of an Airbus A320, on lease to Etihad, and the re-lease of an ATR 72-600, AVAP has 18 known customers, mainly focused in the Asia Pacific region:

onwers Vietjet A321-200 6 6 Publicly listed Air Baltic A220-300 5 80% Latvian Government Aerlink ATR 72-500 3 Australian private: FIFO business Mandarin ATR 72-600 3 China Air (Taiwan) , publicly traded Alliance Air ATR 72-600 3 Private, India US Bangla ATR 72-600 2 Private, conglomerate , Bangladesh Cebu Pacific ATR72-600 1 Publicly listed Cebu Pacific A320-200 1 Publicly listed Philippine Airlines B777-300ER 1 Publicly listed EVA Air A330-300 1 Publicly listed Braathens ATR 72-600 1 Private/AMF pension fund Clic Air (pending) ATR 72-600 1 Private (Colombia) easyJet A320-200 1 Publicly listed Etihad A320 1 Government Fiji Airways ATR 72-600 1 Government/Provident Fund/Qantas Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500 1 Private/Asian Life Insurance (Nepal) Air Tahiti ATR 72-600 1 Mainly Govt of French Polynesia JCAS (pending end 2025) ATR 72-600 1 Start-up, first lease, private PNG Air ATR 72-600 1 Mainly Government Click to enlarge

The table shows the clear bias to Asia within the AVAP customer base. Moreover, whilst there are a number of private company customers whose financials are unavailable, there is now far greater diversity and transparency of public company accounts within the portfolio. We expect to see this grow further when analysing the structure of operators within the ATR marketplace. The list currently contains only two of the top 14 ATR operators (Alliance Air and Cebu Pacific).

The market for ATR’s and even small Embraer jets, is fundamentally attractive and unlikely to be well understood by public equity investors– a niche within a niche. In theory, it is a more stable part of leasing market since it services regional aviation markets, not the high-volume major city – major city routes seen in Asia (Sapporo-Tokyo, Hanoi-HCMC, Sydney-Melbourne and various Korean routes) but a more essential and less competitive arena. Often due to the remoteness of the “hubs”, the route can be classed as “essential” or part of a managed route network for a larger airline under a capacity purchase agreement (CPA). These routes are highly sensitive from a government/political standpoint – think rural Australia or remote Canada as well as numerous decentralised regions in Asia, - often receiving Government support.

Similar research specifically into small Embraer jets notes the lack of cyclicality of value of such aircraft which is a direct function of the aggregated lower cycles of these essential markets. Hence, from an airplane portfolio management viewpoint, some lease operators are taking a more constructive view of this mini asset class, against the highly fungible “workhorse” 737/A321 category. AVAP’s current portfolio contains a respectable mixture. As the chart above from Cirrium (the world experts on plane values)shows, prices for single aisle jets have exploded 30% in just over two years. This, of course, provides a current underpinning for the book/carrying values across the Avation portfolio.

Moreover, there is genuine empirical and practical support for this small plane thesis which has only emerged since early December 2024 and which we believe is very positive for AVAP. Three transactions evidence this hypothesis, which are discussed in the following section: development of the lessor TrueNoord, sale of lessor/manager Falko and acquisition of lessor Nordic Aviation Capital by DAE Capital.

5 - The ATR 72 market: attractive niche with (likely) only three lessors of note

Over half of AVAP’s fleet is comprised of ATR-72 aircraft; however, with 11 further ATR 72-600 planes on order over the next three years to June 2028 AND purchase rights over a further 24 planes for delivery between 2028-2034 (say 4 planes per annum); growth in the intrinsic value of AVAP clearly rests with its ability to utilise this turboprop.

As we noted, investors can have a degree of patience since the first few planes for delivery in 2025 have been pre-sold (March/April) netting AVAP $5million; those deliverable in October and November have been pre-leased. Hence, AVAP is “speculatively committed” to 7 aircraft over the 2.5 years to June 2028 at a cost of ~$21million per plane. In addition, two aircraft come off lease in 2026.

So what does the market look like for this 44 – 78 seat configured specialist regional plane? ATR (Avions de Transport Régional) is a 50-50 venture between Airbus – the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer by revenue - and the Italian listed entity Leonardo SpA (LDO.MI) both of who have significant Government shareholders 8; Leonardo is an €18bn revenue defence, electronics and helicopter business.

ATR was formed in 1981 to target this specific regional aircraft market and produced its first ATR 42-200 in mid 1984with first delivery in December 1985. ATR’s have evolved from the original 200 series via a 300, 320, 400 and 500 to the current 600 series, with ATR focused on continued improvement rather than revolutionary overhaul of the current planes. ATR delivered its 1700 th plane in mid-2024 and holds a rough 75% market share of the turbo-prop market.

ATR production has fluctuated in recent years due to supply chain disruptions, peaking at 88 aircraft in 2015, falling to 25 in 2022, and 31 in 2023, with 41 in full year 2024. ATR aims to regrow to ~80planes per annum by 2026. Given the increasing access required to smaller airports for tourism and business purposes, the ability of ATR 72-600’s to operate from runways as short as 800 metres suggests there to be an ongoing demand from developing countries for this type of aircraft. ATR’s previous main competitor plane, the DASH-8 made by DeHavilland Canada – a subsidiary of Longview Aviation Capital, owned by members of the Thomson (media) family in Canada, ceased production in 2021. The ATR 72-600 is marginally slower and has less capacity than the prior Dash equivalent but is more fuel efficient

At the present time, we estimate there are around 800 operationally active ATR’s in service plus a further 164 parked aircraft. Major operators of ATR’s are generally in developing countries, often with large land masses and sometimes difficult terrain.

Our estimates of operators of the 964 ATR’s currently available, of which 800 are active, with over 15 aircraft, and covering around 43% of the global fleet, are as follows:

Airline Country/detail Active Active + parked Wings Indonesia (Lion Air – private) 44 77 FedEx USA 58 58 IndiGo India (public company) 47 48 Azul Brazil (public company) 31 40 Air New Zealand New Zealand (public company) 29 30 Binter Canarias Spain (private) 24 28 Clic Colombia (private) 17 19 Loganair UK (Scotland) (private) 19 19 Alliance Air India (private) 14 18 Buddha Air Nepal (private) 16 18 Emerald Airlines Ireland (private - operates for Aer Lingus) 18 18 Air Algerie Algeria (Government) 15 15 Cebgo Philippines (owned by Cebu Pacific – public) 14 15 DAT Denmark 12 15 Click to enlarge

Source: Planespotters.net

Lessor mergers and activity assist ATR market dynamics: do they point to an end game?

Of the publicly listed major lessors, only AerCap have any ATRs on their books – a grand total of 10. The lessor market for ATR’s is very concentrated and in the process of becoming more so.

TrueNoord is a Netherlands based specialist regional lessor. In early December 2024, it acquired 7 ATR 72-600’s from GOAL Aircraft Leasing (of Germany) and placed the planes into two investment funds managed by KGAL, a German real asset manager. True Noord is owned by a group of private equity funds and investors including Freshstream, Blackrock and abrdn in conjunction with Patria. True Noord manages 27 ATR aircraft to 9 different airlines, mainly the large players in Asia (IndiGo, Wings, Alliance) and across Europe (Emerald, Sky Express Greece, AirSerbia):

Falko is a UK (Hatfield) based lessor and asset manager which manages a portfolio of 218 regional aircraft[9] and claims to be the largest investor in the 70-130 seat category. The company evolved from the old BAE (British Aerospace) Services Asset Management business acquired initially by Fortress and raised over $1bn in two funds in 2015 and 2019.

After a further change of ownership, Falko was purchased by investment funds of Highbridge Principal Strategies, a manager of $146billion in private and public credit in December 2024. In turn a few days later, Highbridge was itself acquired for $12bn by BlackRock (BLK) in BLK stock.

These transactions bear out a level of interest in the regional aviation space but the real market change is still being finalised awaiting regulatory sign off, having already received shareholder approval. The acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital by DAE (Dubai Aerospace Enterprises) capital, the world’s seventh largest lessor, has a more direct impact on the ATR market, where identifiable lessors are tabulated below:

company location ATR’s Nordic AviationCapital Ireland 128 + 16 orders DAE Capital Dubai 67 Falko United Kingdom 59 Avation Singapore 19 (including committed) + 24 orders AerCap Ireland 10 Click to enlarge

NAC was founded in Denmark in 1990 to specialise in regional aircraft, initially turboprops (ATR) but expanded dramatically from 2015 into smaller regional jets, mainly Embraer E1/E-Jets and Bombardier Q400’s. The business expanded to a total of 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft, but the strategy was badly upended by COVID, and was left with net debt at 31 December 2021 of $5.7billion (gross peak $6.4billion). NAC underwent a Chapter 11-type restructuring with support from its institutional investors such as EQT (private equity), GIC (Singapore) and the Danish family office Kirkbi A/S. NAC’s bankers took a $2.65billion direct loss on their debt and other lenders ate a further $450million from the disposal of subsidiaries at an effective negative value, providing NAC with a $3.1billion restructuring gain.

The company is being acquired by DAE Capital for “roughly $2billion EV” which represents a discount to last disclosed values at 31 December 2023. The benefit for AVAP is that DAC are hungry for cash to service a debt load still estimated at $1.86billion at 31 December 2023 and were the cheapest lessor in the market for ATR aircraft. DAE have a more commercial outlook and stronger balance sheet, and on completion, with a cheap acquisition can afford to be more financially disciplined easing and pressure on lease rates.

6 - Avation: potential scenarios to release shareholders value

Aside from the attractions of the business itself and apparent other capital-provider interest in the niche, the allure of Avation lies not just in the equity price being more than supported by the existing asset base (excluding the $100million value of on-balance sheet purchase rights) and prevailing earnings, but more the enormous scope of optionality over the next two years to establish value over the next six-year period. The risks with the shares are that management doesn’t execute appropriately; we genuinely feel these risks are lessened since it is the current management which has built the current position after the problematic position faced by AVAP from COVID.

Our starting point to evaluate is to assume that AVAP does nothing other than take delivery of the all planes over the period to 2034, renews most leases which expire (especially in 2028) and debt fund 75% of the aircraft in a standard 3:1 gearing exercise. Assuming 85% capacity utilisation through the later years, yields in the high 10% range with 7% funding – an effective 4% spread – we can easily substantiate an after tax DCF of £3.10 a share (£1=US$1.30) out to 2034; this is consistent with the only sell-side research on the company’s equity 10which ascribes a value per share of £2.93

So where is the scope to realise or build on this base value which is already over double the prevailing share price?

We see four options to do so:

Innovative and/or cheaper refinancing of the 6.5% bonds (+kickers) expiring in October 2026;

In conjunction with this, introduction of a funding partner on an accretive basis;

Using cash flow to retire equity rather than pay dividends; and

Outright sale of the company considering increased sector interest and wider equity market disinterest

We have discussed the 6.5% (+ kickers) loan notes in section 4 and clearly see the refinancing of these instruments, potentially on a call date in October 2025 if markets permit, to be a key de-risking event for the equity. There is obvious sense in linking the refinancing to a transaction in respect of the 24 purchase rights, given that the company, in its recent Interim results report noted that:

"Having observed the significant profit volatility created by the option pricing model used to value aircraft purchase rights, Avation intends to seek a financial partner to invest in a joint venture for the purchaserights with the desired outcome of funding future conversions to firm orders and reducing volatility inAvation’s reported profits.” (our underlining)

What we don’t want to see is another equity dilutive funding – the loan notes had to receive warrants exercisable at £1.145 when they were issued, due to the distress timing/nature of the financing. AVAP has sterilized over half of these through equity buy-backs, including a hefty 7.8million purchase at £1.50 a share in December 2024 from the company’s largest shareholder (below). Effectively the “equity” will be part of the JV holding the aircraft purchase rights. AVAP doesn’t HAVE to go down this route; the company has five unencumbered planes valued at $148million (2xATR; 3xA321) which could be used as secured finance, and cash flow from the business given the fully leased nature of the fleet is ramping higher to over $100mn per annum before financing costs. Remember, the ATR is now the only realmanufacturer of 30-70 seat highly fuel-efficient turboprops, and aircraft values have escalated sharply inthe past two and a half years.

As we noted with the AerCap example, being able to sell airplanes at a premium to book – which AVAP has done recently – and use the proceeds to retire equity at a discount is a capital management measure not open to every business. We would look to AVAP to buy back and cancel further stock when possible, acknowledging the small windows when material non-public information does not exist.

In January 2020, AVAP received inbound interest towards acquiring the company, and correctly initiated a strategic review and sale process. Of course, the worsening pandemic utterly stymied the initiative which was finally called off in May 2020. The strategic review has not been revived, although management always give out an “opportunistic” vibe. Hardly a surprise – the Executive Chair, JeffChatfield, owns 18.5% of undiluted equity.

There have been assorted other owners of a strategic stake in the company, of up to 25% which at time has taken on the air of a ”pass-the-parcel” game. In February 2023, Oceanwood Capital Management, a “catalyst” driven investor acquired 22.9% of AVAP at an average price of around £1.20/share. The “catalyst” only lasted six months, and Oceanwood were supplanted by the NYC based Rangeley Capital who built from a core stake of 19% to 25.7% between September and November 2023. In December 2024, Rangeley sold 10% of the stake back to AVAP at £1.50/share, falling to the second largest holder behind Chair Chatfield, keeping 15.1%.

In October 2024, published rumours 11emerged of Oaktree (itself owned by Canadian investor Brookfield) backed Azorra Aviation, into which Oaktree invested $350million in March 2021 being interested in Avation. Nothing has yet emerged. Further, an Oaktree type institution would be potentially able to procure finance to exercise the purchase rights and fund existing orders – which we estimate would cost $700-$750million over time 12- and may look to acquire equity and lead to an obvious conclusion.

We believe that subject to global events, AVAP could fund future commitments from cash flow, albeit in an occasionally highly geared state. However, like many other companies, being the sole listed entity in a business of unlisted “Land of Giants” players, ones funded by extremely large institutions (Dubai Government, BlackRock), is very difficult. Continuous disclosure requirements dictate you are giving away significant commercial information to competitors; when your shares trade at a steep discount to intrinsic value and have few real followers, the question must be asked: is it worth it?

We believe with the refinancing requirement later in October 2025 the question will be most strenuously examined, especially if equity values in the high £2’s are made available. Given the company is now generating EBITDA of ~ $100million per annum before assorted adjustments – see historic sheet – an acquisition at >9x EV/EBITDA to gain the purchase rights and refinance the liabilities by an institutionally backed lessor – which would generate this price – is hardly a stretch, should management accede.

Citations † A tactical system in football, translating to “door-bolt”, which uses a sweeper/libero alongside the back four defenders created in the 1930’s but brilliantly refined by Italy’s Internazionale in the 1960’s. 25,000 leased planes x rough depreciated book value of $50million per plane We have excluded wider leasing companies such as Bohai, China Development Bank Finance and Leasing Not surprisingly, Mr Ryan, who died in 2007, was one of the co-founders of Ryanair A company insider Christopher Brown wrote a highly personal book “Crash Landing” on GPA’s demise in 2009 IATA estimates Historically, in the aircraft leasing industry, most aircraft leasing companies acquire most of their aircraft when they are new. During the normal course of a lease contract, the lessee is responsible for the aircraft maintenance and required to return the aircraft at a specified contractual condition at the end of lease or make corresponding financial compensation. Accordingly, the lessee’s usage of the aircraft results in maintenance rights for the lessor. For aircraft acquired new, these maintenance rights are not recognised since there has been no utilization of the asset by the lessee and the aircraft is in its return condition at lease inception. As a result, the entire aircraft value is depreciated over the life of the aircraft. For used aircraft acquired subject to lease, a maintenance rights asset is recorded separately from the associated aircraft since there has been utilisation of the asset by the lessee. As a result, the accounting for maintenance rights assets only applies to used aircraft that are acquired subject to lease. (AerCap letter to SEC November 2016) In August 2023, DAE Capital acquired an order book and purchase rights of 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes from CALC, the Chinese lessor Airbus €134.2billion equity capitalization; 25.7% owned between French, German and Spanish Governments Leonardo €27billion equity capitalization 30.2% owned by Italian Government 59 x ATR’s, 37 x Bombardier, 91x Embraer, 25 x Dash 8 “Crossing key inflexion points” (Canaccord Genuity) 25 February 2025 “Oaktree-backed predator eyes swoop for London-listed Avation” Sky News 30 October 2024 AVAP has stated market value of each aircraft around $23million, which is consistent with our external research. We have deliberately made no attempt to update tabulations to reflect market volatility in the period since 31 March 2025 given the large-scale day to day moves in stock prices and underlying causation. 