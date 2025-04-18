JPMorgan: Well-Positioned To Withstand Any 'Kerfuffle'

Vinay Utham, CFA
960 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • JPM had a strong Q1, beating top- and bottom-line estimates, with significant growth in Consumer & Community Banking and double-digit growth in Corporate & Investment Banking and Asset & Wealth Management.
  • Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, JPM reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, showcasing resilience and a well-rounded business model, making it a solid investment during turbulent times.
  • The stock's recent selloff has made it attractive, leading to an upgrade from HOLD to BUY, with a price target of $271, representing an 18% upside.
  • Key risks include an earlier-than-expected recession and prolonged subdued M&A environment, which could negatively impact JPM's bottom line.

Woman is overwhelmed by city noise and covers her ears with her hands

tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my last article on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), published in January 2025, I dissected the company’s fourth quarter performance and analysed the long-term impact of the company’s ambitious plan of

This article was written by

Vinay Utham, CFA
960 Followers
Associate Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London. I am also a CFA charterholder. In addition, I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have six years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on Behavioural Finance, Corporate Governance, Activist Hedge Funds, Cryptocurrencies and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. I also currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, titled The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JPM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM
--
JPM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News