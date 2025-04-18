Surgeons now have powerful tools that allow them to perform minimal manual surgical procedures. It's like a video game. These are Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) surgical robots that help surgeons operate remotely, which are called "da Vinci" surgical robots.
Intuitive Surgical: Too Many Rain Clouds Coming
Summary
- Intuitive Surgical dominates the growing robotic surgery market with a 60% share, but faces rising competition from Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson.
- Intuitive Surgical's high valuation (P/E ratio of 60x) makes it less attractive for new investors.
- The company boasts high margins, no debt, and strong revenue growth, but faces short-term challenges like import tariffs and competitive pressures.
- While ISRG is fundamentally strong, I recommend waiting for a more attractive entry point due to current high valuations and market risks.
