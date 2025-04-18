The tariff pause seems to have restored a glimmer of confidence to the markets; at least we are no longer experiencing double-digit declines in 48 hours. However, the underlying problem remains and Trump does not seem willing to change his modus
How Likely Is It That The Bottom Has Not Yet Been Reached?
Summary
- The tariff pause has temporarily stabilized markets, but underlying issues and high volatility persist, with Trump’s negotiation tactics adding uncertainty.
- The death cross is not a reliable indicator for predicting market bottoms; it's often lagging and statistically insignificant.
- The yield curve and bond market spreads signal a potential recession, but US households are financially stronger than in 2008.
- Interest rates and tariffs are key concerns; without resolution, market confidence remains shaky, and the bottom may not yet be reached.
