Uber Stock: Why Driverless Cars And Tariffs Are Actually Tailwinds

Summary

  • I rate Uber as a Strong Buy due to positive catalysts like Trump tariffs, which could boost demand for ride-hailing services.
  • Autonomous vehicles are overhyped; Uber's established platform and user base give it a competitive edge, even with new tech entrants.
  • Uber's capital-light model, growing user base, and expansion into high-margin areas make it undervalued, with a PEG ratio well below the sector median.
  • Risks include consumer spending slowdown, razor-thin margins in food delivery, and competition, but Uber's profitability and growth potential outweigh these concerns.

Contemplative businesswoman looking through window sitting in car

The Good Brigade

Introduction

There's been a lot said about Uber (NYSE:UBER) on this platform, but not everyone sees it as the kind of opportunity I believe it is, especially before the full effects of the upcoming Trump tariffs kick in. I

I’m passionate about finance and investing, focusing on business analysis, fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth, especially in sectors like AI, fintech, finance and tech. I study finance and economy and have hands-on experience in equity research, financial modeling, and creating investment content. I actively analyze publicly traded companies with a focus on business models, earnings performance, and competitive positioning. I also run a finance-focused YouTube channel called “The Market Monkeys”, where I share my thoughts on investment strategies, earnings reports, and market trends. I joined Seeking Alpha to contribute thoughtful, research-backed analysis that helps other investors make better decisions. My goal is to offer clear, unbiased insights into companies' strengths, risks, and valuation to help readers to build their unique opinion and investment strategy.

