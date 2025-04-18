Right now, the S&P 500 is caught in the middle of two competing forces. On one hand, inflation is cooling—retail inflation just decreased 0.1% in March. That should in theory give the Fed some breathing room. But the market isn’t
Is The S&P 500 Mispricing Risk Or Hiding Opportunity? The Case For Holding Steady In A Split Market
Summary
- The S&P 500 is in a holding pattern with no strong conviction; inflation is cooling, but market confidence remains low.
- Fear is driving the narrative more than fundamentals; the sell-off has priced in a more bearish outlook than reality suggests.
- Timing the market is costly; missing the best days significantly reduces long-term gains, so staying invested is crucial.
- Current market sentiment is cautious; I'm holding my ground, not expecting immediate fireworks but wary of the risks of trying to time the market.
