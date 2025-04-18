It would be no understatement to say that the global trade order that has sustained the past few decades is fracturing. Recently, the latest salvo in the Washington-Beijing trade fight is China's decision to increase import restrictions on
Bilibili: Still A Buy With A Vast Runway For User Expansion In The Massive Chinese Market
Summary
- Bilibili is poised to benefit from the shift towards local Chinese content and the rise of social commerce, creating a strong user momentum and monetization potential.
- The company continues to grow users as well as time spent on the Bilibili platform.
- It has a massive runway for growth, with current penetration at less than 10% of the Chinese population.
- Bilibili's mobile gaming segment is rapidly expanding, contributing significantly to revenue and drawing more users to its platform.
- The stock trades at just over 1x forward revenue, less than local peers like Alibaba and substantially less than U.S. Internet giants.
