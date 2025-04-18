Japanese Inflation Accelerates, Complicating BoJ's Rate Decision Amid Global Uncertainty

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
  • Consumer inflation in Japan edged down to 3.6% year on year in March (vs. 3.7% in February and market consensus) as fresh food prices stabilized modestly.
  • Yet, core inflation, excluding fresh food, accelerated to 3.2% (vs. 3.0% in February) and core-core inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, also accelerated to a 2.9% pace (vs. 2.6% in February).
  • With inflation seen accelerating further, a BoJ tightening is likely in July.

By Min Joo Kang

Fresh food prices eased, yet inflationary pressures broadened in March

Consumer inflation in Japan edged down to 3.6% year on year in March (vs. 3.7% in February and market consensus) as fresh food prices stabilized modestly. Yet core inflation, excluding fresh

