MTR Corporation: Watch Rising Leverage And Revenue Stability

The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • I maintain a Neutral rating for MTR Corporation, after assessing its revenue streams and gearing.
  • MTR Corporation's net debt-to-equity is estimated to rise from 32% to 44% following the recent $3 billion bond issuance; its future leverage might increase beyond 50% considering its capex plans.
  • But MTR Corporation should be able to sustain a mid-single digit percent dividend yield, thanks to its defensive public transport operations and the substantial backlog for the property development unit.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Tsuen Wan West MTR Exit D, hong kong

josephmok/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

My view of MTR Corporation Limited (OTCPK:MTCPY) (OTCPK:MTRJF) (0066.HK) or "MCL" remains Neutral. The prior August 19, 2024 update evaluated its bottom-line and cash distributions.

I'm worried about MCL's credit health, which might get worse. But

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum
12.68K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MTCPY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTCPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTRJF
--
MTCPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News