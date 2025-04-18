Barrick Gold: Too Cheap Even With Location Risks

Gary Gambino
6.13K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Barrick Gold has underperformed peers but shows turnaround potential for 2025 with improving production in Pueblo Viejo and Nevada, and high gold prices boosting earnings.
  • Despite geographic risks in Mali and Pakistan, Barrick's undervaluation compared to peers offers significant upside if issues are resolved and growth projects succeed.
  • Strong growth in gold and copper production is expected, with high capex through 2027 but improving free cash flow and potential special dividends by 2026.
  • Barrick's valuation per ounce of reserves is significantly lower than peers, presenting a buying opportunity if geopolitical risks are managed effectively.

Natural Quartz Gold Titanium Agate Crystal Cluster Bare. Raw Stone Mineral Specimens

FreedomMaster/iStock via Getty Images

Serial Underperformer With Turnaround Potential

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX:CA) has been a perennial underperformer among the major North America-based gold miners over the past 5 years. That covers most of the time

This article was written by

Gary Gambino
6.13K Followers
I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income. I mostly write on positions I already hold or am considering changing. I prefer to hold positions for the long-term unless there is a compelling reason to sell. I look for investment opportunities without regard to asset class, market cap, sector, or yield. I would rather maximize total return over time by buying when price is low relative to intrinsic value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOLD
--
ABX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News