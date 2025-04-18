Barrick Gold: Too Cheap Even With Location Risks
Summary
- Barrick Gold has underperformed peers but shows turnaround potential for 2025 with improving production in Pueblo Viejo and Nevada, and high gold prices boosting earnings.
- Despite geographic risks in Mali and Pakistan, Barrick's undervaluation compared to peers offers significant upside if issues are resolved and growth projects succeed.
- Strong growth in gold and copper production is expected, with high capex through 2027 but improving free cash flow and potential special dividends by 2026.
- Barrick's valuation per ounce of reserves is significantly lower than peers, presenting a buying opportunity if geopolitical risks are managed effectively.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.