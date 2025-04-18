Leveraged ETFs have been in the news a lot recently. Bloomberg’s Vildana Hajric reported on billions of dollars of inflows before and during the market volatility surrounding Trump’s evolving tariff policy announcements. We have been
A Double Kazoo With A Kazazz: Inverse-Double-Short-Leveraged ETFs Have Arrived!
Summary
- A new ETF is being proposed that plans to short both a 2x leveraged long ETF and a 2x leveraged short ETF on Strategy stock. The ETF prospectus claims it.
- The ETF prospectus claims it will profit from "volatility drag" affecting both leveraged ETFs, but our analysis shows this strategy actually has zero expected return from drag.
- We explain why the ETF's daily rebalancing approach cancels out the volatility drag it's attempting to capture, contradicting the fund's own marketing materials.
- Wall Street luminaries like Rob Arnott and David Einhorn have profited from shorting leveraged ETFs, but their approach likely differs significantly from this ETF's stated strategy.
