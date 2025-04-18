Sandstorm Gold: Step Into The Sandstorm Before It Sweeps Away The Upside

Summary

  • Sandstorm Gold Ltd. offers a compelling long-term growth opportunity, with a diversified portfolio and a robust deal pipeline.
  • Management's strategy focuses on deleveraging, share buybacks, and increasing per share growth.
  • Sandstorm trades at a cheaper valuation relative to peers, making it an attractive long-term Buy, given its high growth potential.

Golden Particle Explosion on Black Background

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is a growth-orientated royalty and streaming company. Within its peer group - which includes Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD), Triple

I work on the buy-side in Fixed Income. In my spare time, I'm out here seeking alpha. When it comes to my investment outlook...I'm here to remind you to "Always Protect Your Nuts!" I have a special interest in the Mining and Real Estate sectors.

