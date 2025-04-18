UVXY: Effective Volatility Hedging During VIX Mean Reversion

Wise Bull
Summary

  • The Cboe Volatility Index surged to over 52 points on April 8, 2025, the highest since March 2020, indicating extreme market volatility.
  • ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN are effective hedging tools in volatile markets.
  • Selling calls on UVXY and VXX can maintain hedging positions in the short term until market volatility subsides, despite potential mean-reversion of the VIX in the near future.
  • Market volatility may persist due to global economic uncertainties, but maintaining core long positions while hedging with VXX and UVXY is recommended.

Introduction

The Cboe Volatility Index climbed to over 60 on April 7, 2025, which is the highest level since March 2020. Some investors may have bought ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) for protection in April. I have

This article was written by

Advanced education in economics, business management and engineering. Professional experience with product management and development in high tech industry, including advisory with multiple fintech startups. Have been investing in growth companies since 1998. Recent interest of investment also includes income-focused portfolio, fund-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UVXY, VXX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

