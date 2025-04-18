KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 6.5% SER A PFD (NYSE:KREF.PR.A) is in focus today as we dial in on another discounted preferred stock. KKR Real Estate Finance's Series A preferred shares, aka KREF Series A traded at a discount of over
KREF.PR.A: High Risk, Yet Significant Upside Potential
Summary
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 6.5% Series A Preferred is currently trading at a discount of around 27% after a rapid decline since September.
- Series A's yield has approached 9% and remains pre-call date.
- Macro and credit cycle risks could effect KREF's underlying loan portfolio. However, key drivers suggest low solvency risk.
- A spike in credit spreads could resume, leaving Series A vulnerable. Yet, at a circa 27% discount, we think much of that risk is already priced.
- We don't see KREF.PR.A as a cyclical bet. Instead, we think this is an excellent long-term opportunity overlooked by many.
