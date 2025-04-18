This is not a “buy and hold” market. Extreme market volatility in the first quarter of 2025 has interrupted a period of relatively calm upswings in the S&P 500, and with it, many fundamental stories and valuation multiples are
Fiverr: The Bottom Is Near, But Longer-Term Risks Remain Cloudy (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Fiverr, despite a 20% YTD decline, shows potential due to cheaper stock prices, accelerated revenue growth, and promising FY25 projections. I'm upgrading the stock to a neutral rating.
- AI's impact on Fiverr is a double-edged sword, but the Fiverr Go product offers short-term competitive advantages by automating freelancer workflows.
- Longer term, however, it's tough to believe that a freelance marketplace that focuses on highly automatable tasks can co-exist alongside AI.
- Fiverr's current valuation at ~9x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA is appealing; monitor for buying opportunities on major dips amid ongoing market volatility.
