Verizon: I Am Getting A 6% Yield On My Last Purchase
Summary
- Verizon Communications' robust free cash flow and strong dividend yield make it a compelling investment, especially amidst recent market volatility.
- The acquisition of Frontier Communications enhances Verizon's growth in Fiber Broadband, aiming to increase fixed wireless locations and subscribers significantly by 2028.
- Verizon's stock offers better value compared to AT&T, with a lower profit multiple and higher dividend yield, despite slightly slower earnings growth.
- Potential risks for VZ include aggressive growth targets in Fiber Broadband and a high debt load, which could impact future investments and debt repayment strategies.
