It's been a year since my last article about Ultrapar (NYSE:UGP) and I'm glad my analyses proved meaningful. Due to its significant appreciation during early 2024, I shared my belief that all good news was already priced in
Ultrapar: The Worst Is Over
Summary
- Ipiranga's margins have stalled after a decent improvement in late 2023, prompting investors to sell the stock throughout 2024.
- While not as good as 2016, Ipiranga's margins have improved since hitting bottom and support an improved outlook for Ultrapar.
- Instead of continuing to pay down debt to boost profitability, the company decided to fund additional M&A that doesn't contribute to earnings or cash flow.
- Since the valuation is really depressed and major risks have been priced in, I'm upgrading Ultrapar to Hold. A Buy rating depends on improved margins and on the USD/BRL exchange rate.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.