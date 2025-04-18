According to Visible Alpha consensus, Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) total revenues for FY 2025 have ticked down close to $5 billion from the beginning of last quarter from $412 billion to $407 billion. This $5 billion move is driven by estimates coming down
Apple: iPhone And China Expectations Continue To Move Lower
Summary
- Apple Inc.'s total revenues for FY 2025 have ticked down close to $5 billion from the beginning of last quarter from $412 billion to $407 billion.
- In addition to the tariff issues surrounding the China market, iPhone buying continues to be underwhelming in the US, due to fewer users upgrading.
- While the Greater China business segment is exposed to obvious potential challenges from the tariff dynamics, questions also remain around the iPhone supply chain in the near term and what the cost and price impact to the US segment may or may not be.
