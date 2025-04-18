It’s a time-honored ritual in global financial markets: in times of trouble, seek out the safest of safe havens until the storm passes. Treasury securities and the US dollar fit that script - at least they have, prior to the current tempest. Amid the
What's Up (Or Down) With The U.S. Dollar?
Summary
- Amid the wild volatility on a near-daily basis in the stock market since the ill-fated tariff policy announcement on April 2, the US dollar has plummeted, while yields on the supposedly safest bond instruments have soared.
- Not only are there serious questions about what is going to happen to inflation given the ongoing chaotic quasi-implementation of tariffs, but there are even more fundamental questions about the ongoing role of the US dollar and, by extension, the traditional safe haven of the Treasury market.
- Will the Fed have to intervene again to facilitate liquidity if the Treasury market goes pear-shaped again? What should the Fed’s policy be (if any) vis-a-vis a possible dollar retreat from its centrality as the world’s reserve currency?
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.
Recommended For You
About DXY Ticker
Compare to Peers