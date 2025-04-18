When markets move, we can learn a lot from the outperformers. But we can also learn a lot from the underperformers - and maybe even find opportunities. This week’s note takes a look at some of the biggest underperformers
Are These ETFs Cheap Yet? Crypto, Cannabis, Chips
Summary
- Many investors are using the pullback as an opportunity. But how do you know what’s actually cheap and whether it’s worth buying now or waiting?
- Sometimes underperformers can be as interesting (or even more interesting) than outperformers.
- Here we take a look at some of the biggest underperformers in ETFs so far this year and a back-of-the-envelope look at cheapness.
