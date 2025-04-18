Slate Grocery REIT: This High-Yielder's Fundamentals Keep On Improving
Summary
- Slate Grocery REIT offers a compelling 9.3% yield, supported by strong fundamentals and a portfolio of 116 grocery-anchored retail locations across 23 states.
- The REIT's top tenants include major grocery chains like Kroger and Walmart, with 68% of the portfolio comprising essential tenancies, enhancing stability.
- Despite a 5% drop in share price, operational metrics like rental revenue and NOI have improved, driven by strong leasing spreads and an improving balance sheet.
- With leasing spreads significantly below market rates, Slate is well-positioned for continued growth in 2025, bolstered by seven consecutive quarters of double-digit leasing spreads.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.