Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU:CA) (OTCPK:MTRAF) stock, while not the hottest stock, has been greatly outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) this year, with a 13.5% YTD total return in Canadian
Metro: A Market Outperformer You're Probably Overlooking
Summary
- Metro stock has outperformed the S&P 500 ETF this year, seen as a safe haven due to its food and pharmacy retail operations.
- Metro's Q2 2025 results were solid, with revenue growth, improved margins, and share buybacks, but the stock's valuation is currently elevated.
- Growth drivers include the future implementation of Bill 67 for the Pharmacy segment, a trade-down to discount grocery stores, a growing online grocery business, and automation.
- A 5-6% dip in Metro share price could present a tactical buying opportunity, while a larger pullback would be ideal for a longer-term investment.
