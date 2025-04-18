On April 16, 2025, we listed the Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF (EGLE) and the Global X S&P 500 U.S. Market Leaders Top 50 ETF (FLAG). Both EGLE and
Introducing EGLE And FLAG: An Innovative Approach To U.S. Equity Investing
Summary
- Globalization has contributed to an increase in foreign revenue streams for large U.S. companies, potentially necessitating the reconsideration of what constitutes exposure to the U.S. economy.
- The U.S. has been the fastest growing major advanced economy since COVID, amplifying the arguments for U.S. exposure.
- Pairing a U.S. revenue focus alongside quality screens could potentially reduce portfolio risk while targeting exposure towards companies poised to benefit from U.S. economic growth.
