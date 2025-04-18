Inflation risk has been a significant topic of discussion in the mainstream media for the last few years. Such is unsurprising given that inflation spiked following the pandemic in 2020 as consumer spending (demand) was shot into
Inflation Risk Is Subsiding Rapidly
Summary
- Inflation is solely a function of supply and demand, the ongoing reversal of monetary liquidity is continuing to erode economic activity.
- When discussing inflation risk, consumer activity drives inflationary pulses in the economy.
- The most significant risk to the economy is not the return of inflation risks but rather the collapse in consumer confidence that leads to a recession.
