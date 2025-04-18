Emerging-market (EM) stocks might not seem an obvious choice for anxious investors during a trade war. But history suggests that past volatility peaks have created favorable moments to invest in EM stocks.President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda has fueled extraordinary market
Why Does Volatility Often Lead To Strong Emerging Equity Returns?
Summary
- History suggests that past volatility peaks have created favorable moments to invest in EM stocks.
- This year through mid-April, the MSCI Emerging Market Index fell by less than the S&P 500. In our view, this indicates that much of the bad news from tariffs was already priced into EM assets, while US stocks needed to adjust.
- The fear factor is being driven by real uncertainties as investors struggle to price in the macro and micro impacts of tariffs on economies and companies.
