Amazon: Back Up The Truck, And Buy Now (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading Amazon to a "strong buy" due to its excessively cheap forward valuations after significant price drops and the potential for upside earnings surprises.
- Despite negative guidance and foreign exchange risks, Amazon's forward price-sales ratio is the cheapest among the Mag-7, supporting a bullish outlook.
- Key support levels include $151.61, with potential bullish reversals targeting $192.65 and $211.65, driven by strong statistical probabilities and Elliott Wave counts.
- Trade war uncertainties and market volatility remain risks, but Amazon's current price levels present an attractive buying opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, GOOG, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.