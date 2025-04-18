CLOs: Staying Nimble Amid Tariff Driven Volatility

Apr. 18, 2025 10:27 AM ETCLOI, CLOB
VanEck
4.71K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • CLOs posted positive Q1 total returns as spreads widened and market volatility grew.
  • CLO spreads widened through the quarter, and “Liberation Day” has added significant uncertainty to the outlook.
  • CLOs outperformed bank loans and high yield corporates but underperformed investment grade corporates and the agg as longer duration exposure contributed positively.

Data analytics dashboard display. Business and financial investment. HUD infographic of financial. Information reports of business strategy for investment. 3d rendering

KanawatTH

CLOs posted positive Q1 total returns as spreads widened and market volatility grew. Amid trade tensions and signs of economic slowdown, we prefer tranches higher in the capital stack.

In the first quarter, the VanEck CLO ETF (

This article was written by

VanEck
4.71K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLOI--
VanEck CLO ETF
CLOB--
VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News