What's Going On With Treasury Rates?

Summary

  • We think the Fed has time to assess the impact of tariffs, and we expect it to wait to cut rates until the data show that tariffs are impacting the real economy.
  • So far, there are no signs of recession in the hard data. The tariff pause offers the possibility to avoid worst-case economic scenarios before the damage is crystalized.
  • We believe technical factors will continue to drive market dislocations in spreads and sectors, and that active managers can navigate this more effectively.

Illustration of the federal stimulus payment check with stack of cash surrounding payment

BackyardProduction

By Matthew Brill, Head of North America Investment Grade Credit, and Todd Schomberg, Head of Investment Grade Portfolio Management

The April 2 “Liberation Day” tariff announcement sent stock markets reeling, as economic uncertainty intensified and recession risks rose. Invesco Fixed Income’s own

