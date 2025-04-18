The US 10-year Benchmark rate jumped by 50 bps in just the 5 days from April 7th to the 11th. That is a very unusual and humongous move in such a short period of time. The
Why The Treasury Market Is Behaving Badly
Summary
- The US 10-year Benchmark rate jumped by 50 bps in just the 5 days from April 7th to the 11th. The question is, why would that volatility occur in the context of a slowing economy, which has always brought out buyers in the past?
- Annual deficits were already projected to be $2 trillion, assuming the TCJA sunsets in December of this year. However, if extended, they will now be closer to $2.4 trillion annually, assuming no recession, low inflation, and even lower interest rates prevail.
- The trade war between China and the US has set off a chain reaction in the bond market, causing yields to spike.
- Perhaps the most important reason for the chaotic trading of US Treasuries is the lack of liquidity.
Michael Pento is the president and founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies (PPS). PPS is a registered investment advisory firm that provides money management services and research for individual and institutional clients. Michael is a well-established specialist in markets and economics and a regular guest on CNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, FOX, and many other international media outlets. In addition to his recently published book The Coming Bond Market Collapse, his market analysis can also be read in most major financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal. He also acts as a financial columnist for Forbes, Contributor to thestreet.com, and is a blogger at the Huffington Post. Prior to starting PPS, Michael served as a senior economist and vice president of the managed products division of Euro Pacific Capital. There, he also led an external sales division that marketed their managed products to outside broker-dealers and registered investment advisers. Additionally, Michael has worked at an investment advisory firm, where he helped create exchange-traded funds and unit investment trusts that were sold throughout Wall Street. Earlier in his career, he spent two years on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He has carried series 7, 63, 65, 55, and life and health insurance licenses. Michael Pento graduated from Rowan University in 1991.
